Feast your way through the Christmas festivities

MERRIMENT TEA SET

If you have been good about staying in for most of the year, head out for a Christmas treat. Try the Classic Afternoon Tea at The Lobby Lounge (InterContinental Singapore, Tel: 6825-1131). The Merriment set (from $98 for two) has highlights such as a tree-shaped chocolate mousse with mango passion fruit compote, panettone with apricot jam and kirsch-soaked morello cherry as well as candied chestnut Mont Blanc tart, all served in one of the most beautiful hotel lobbies.

LUXE FESTIVE BRUNCH

To get away from it all, go to Kwee Zeen at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa (Tel: 6708-8310) for a brunch filled with local and brunch favourites with a festive twist. It is not brunch without a tower of seafood, and the Ultimate Festive Sunday Champagne Brunch ($128 a person) has that. To make it even more merry, add $98 for free-flow champagne.

MEATS, SEAFOOD FEAST

At Beach Road Kitchen (JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, Tel: 6818-1913), get unlimited servings of festive roasts, grill and patisserie. There are also dishes such as the Seafood On Ice platter of Alaskan king crab, poached Boston lobster, roasted turkey and honey-glazed ham. It is available for lunch (from $78) and dinner (from $98).

SPANISH XMAS

Restaurant Gaig (16 Stanley Street, Tel: 6221-2134) offers a touch of Spain this year end with its seven-course set dinner of Catalan flavours for Christmas Eve ($118 a person) and New Year's Eve ($150 a person). The menu will have the signature traditional cannelloni stuffed with beef and pork in truffle bechamel sauce.