FESTIVE BEVERAGES

It is always good to have this around over Chinese New Year. F&N's Five Abundances pack ($12.95 for 18 cans) contains flavours from the Sparkling Drinks range - Outrageous Orange, Groovy Grape, Cheeky Cherryade, Cool Ice Cream Soda and Sarsi. This limited-edition set is available at supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores.

SHIOK ALE

If you're flying out this holiday period, make a stop at Tiger Street Lab (Jewel Changi Airport, Tel: 6243-2047) to try the outlet-exclusive Shiok Ale (from $13). The ale has pineapple and passion fruit notes with a malty aroma. And just for Chinese New Year, you can also order the Snow Pear Fire Crackle Yusheng ($38.80) with Tiger-infused popping candies.

BAIJIU COCKTAIL

Till end-February, Hong Yun Lang's range of baijiu is available at Xi Yan Maxwell (Maxwell Chambers Suites, Tel: 6220-3546). The restaurant has made several baijiu desserts and cocktails for this, including Soulmate ($22), a mix of Chambord black raspberry liqueur, Langjiu-infused syrup and lemon juice.

ONG LAI DRINKS

For the upcoming Year of the Rat, Milksha presents two limited-edition drinks: Ong Lai Tea and Ong Lai Ice Blended (both from $5), featuring Taiwan's Jin Zuan pineapple and sour Tu pineapple. The juices are blended with lightly roasted oolong tea leaves, so it is sweet, sour and earthy. Get two now for $8.80.