Finest Christmas fare from FairPrice

'Tis the season to be jolly so celebrate Christmas with FairPrice Finest.

Planning a Yuletide party for the first time? No idea what to cook for your family and friends?

Get inspired by the FairPrice Finest Christmas e-catalogue and browse through endless recipes, tips and offers as part of the local supermarket chain's A Finest Christmas Made In Singapore campaign.

Scan the QR code to view the e-catalogue and locate your nearest FairPrice Finest store.

CHRISTMAS DRAW

Shoppers can win prizes in the FairPrice Finest Christmas Draw from now till Dec 30 and end the year on a winning note.

Simply spend a minimum of $40 in a single receipt at FairPrice Finest stores, play the Slice And Dice Christmas digital game and stand a chance to be one of three lucky winners to score a luxurious two-day-one-night stay at Ocean Suites, Resorts World Sentosa, worth $3,500 .

Visit www.thefinestplay.com and read the gameplay instructions, then upload an image of your receipt, start playing to earn your chances and fill in your details with the receipt number to complete your entry.

Each qualifying receipt is entitled to one credit to play the game. You can earn up to five lucky draw chances per game. Terms and conditions apply.

EXCLUSIVES

To sweeten the shopping experience, you can take home a pair of FairPrice Finest exclusives.

From now till Dec 25, receive a complimentary Festive Gift Wrap Set - comprising FairPrice Finest gift wrapping paper and gift card - with a minimum spend of $50 in a single receipt.

Alternatively, spend a minimum of $80 on wine in a single receipt from today till Dec 30 and receive a lovely wine bag that holds up to two bottles.

These promotions are valid while stocks last, and terms and conditions apply.

FESTIVE SPREAD

Other than tipple, a Christmas party just is not complete without a festive spread.

Put out fancy meats to whet your guests' appetite, consider the Renzini Prosciutto with Pepper/Truffle 70g to 90g ($9.50 a pack) that is infused with strong yet not overpowering flavours, and Carne Meats Whole Smoked Gammon Ham Boneless 2kg ($56.90 each) that makes for an eye-catching centrepiece.

Excite your taste buds with the Plank Sourdough Pizza Assorted 400g (two for $26.80 till Dec 30, usual price $14.90 each), exclusive to FairPrice Finest and available in five variants - Spicy Hawaiian, Beefy Pepperoni, Supreme Veggies, Queen Margherita and BBQ Chicken.

Do not forget to say cheese to crowd-pleasing sides.

Indulge in different textures and flavours with the Mons Cheese Platter 3s ($49), with three different selections air-flown from France and packed in a nice wooden box, or enjoy the creamy texture and rich taste of the Yotsuba Hokkaido Camembert and Blue Cheese 90g ($9.45), which you can pair with a delicious wine for that extra oomph.

Cleanse your palate after a heavy meal with the Saybons Potato Leek Soup 510ml ($9.80 a pack), which is exclusive to FairPrice Finest. Boasting subtle but sweet-tasting flavours, this ready-to-eat product has been created just for Christmas, offering convenience and ease of preparation.

SWEET ENDING

Wrap the meal up with sweet treats that are just right for the season.

Playmade's signature pink cactus berries flavour - exclusive to FairPrice Finest - is now available in the form of refreshing popsicles paired with delicious white boba. And the Playmade Pink Cactus Berries White Boba Ice Cream ($12.90 per box) is just as addictive as the bubble tea in stores.

You could also brighten your table with a striking purple Yam Chiffon Log cake from The Pine Garden ($48), which is bursting with flavour and contains bits of yam in its spongy texture.

Need something more to snack on while spending time with loved ones?

Available exclusively at FairPrice Finest, the Kettle Gourmet Popcorn Gift Box ($32) is perfect for sharing, and you can pick from local flavours such as Kaya Butter and Nasi Lemak too.

Or if you need more nibbles to last you for the entire holiday month, FairPrice Finest has partnered with Posh Nosh on a box of snacks from Singaporean brands specially curated for the festive season.

The Christmas Gift Box ($45, usual price $49.15) contains The Kettle Gourmet Nasi Lemak Popcorn, Hook Coffee Sweet Bundchen Drip Bags, Ooh Mala Cassava Chips, Dal Colle Panettone, Kind Bark's Dark Chocolate Almond & Salted Caramel or Dark Chocolate & Roasted Peanuts and Jealous Sweets' sugar-free Happy Bears.

Hurry down and grab yours today as there are only 500 sets available, while stocks last.