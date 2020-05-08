Florists and F&B outlets receive a boost from Mother's Day

Florists and food and beverage (F&B) outlets are pulling out all the stops for Mother's Day to meet higher demand from stay-home customers.

Windflower Florist has teamed up with US fashion brand Michael Kors and come up with hampers that include a bouquet of carnations and roses paired with a Michael Kors bag, coin purse or crossbody.

Although delivery slots for May 9 to 11 are already full, these bundles will be available throughout the month on Windflower Florist's website.

CELEBRATE

Its spokesman told The New Paper: "We want to take the whole month to celebrate our mums, especially now (during the circuit breaker) when families are staying home and mums are juggling the needs of the entire family even more tirelessly."

The local florist saw a 50 per cent increase in online sales last month as more flowers were sent to loved ones after get togethers and celebrations had to be scrapped due to the circuit breaker.

The trend seems to be continuing, with Sing See Soon Floral & Landscape saying its online orders for Mother's Day has doubled compared with last year, and it is collaborating with three restaurants - Fat Prince, Summerlong and Neon Pigeon - to pair Mother's Day menus with its blooms.

Simply Flowers saw a 30 per cent rise in online orders last week and has a tie-up with The Blue Ginger to pair one of the restaurant's four Peranakan Mother's Day menus with a bouquet for an additional $50.

Mother's Day speciality cakes have also been popular.

Paris Baguette's Flower Blossom cakes were sold out in three days, while PrimaDeli has re-opened pre-orders for its Royal Mom and Queen Of My Heart cakes - although these will be available for collection and delivery only from May 14 to 19 when cake production can officially resume in bakeries in accordance with circuit breaker regulations.

BreadTalk, though, worked around the rules by modifying the recipe of two Mother's Day creations.

Toast replaces the original cake base in the Taro Osmanthus and Raspberry Lychee. And since their launch in late April, BreadTalk has seen up to 100 orders for them in a single day in-store.