Food bites

Jan 10, 2019

MAKE YOUR OWN PEN CAI

If you need a Chinese New Year dish in a jiffy, New Moon's Premium Prosperity Abalone Treasure Pot ($118, available at most supermarkets) is a good solution. Just heat it up and you are ready to serve. It comes with 10 baby abalone and a doubled boiled chicken soup base. You can serve it in the free yuan yang steamboat pot (worth $139) that comes with each purchase.

PHOTO: GOH JOO HIN

EXCLUSIVE DINNER

The exclusive Iconic Wine dinner returns for a second run on Jan 31 at Origin Grill (Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6213-4595). It will highlight nine rare wines paired with a degustation set menu. There are only 10 spaces, at $1,380 each.

PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA HOTEL SINGAPORE

ONE-FOR-ONE RAMEN

For tomorrow only, Uma Uma Millenia Walk (Tel: 6837-0827) is offering a one-for-one promotion on eight types of ramen from 11.30am to 10pm. This is only for dine-in and no reservations are allowed. Terms and conditions also apply.

PHOTO: IKI CONCEPTS

CNY COCKTAIL

From Jan 18, head to MO Bar (Mandarin Oriental Singapore, Tel: 6885-3500) for its Chinese New Year cocktail named The Golden Fortune ($26), featuring ingredients such as bak kwa-infused gin, vermouth and egg white. Now you know where you can go if the family gathering gets too much to handle.

PHOTO: MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE

 

