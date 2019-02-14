Food bites

Makan

Bicentennial Menu.
Hot And Cheap Pizza.PHOTO: PIZZAEXPRESS
Vegan Options.
Magnolia Mag-ACone.
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Feb 14, 2019

BICENTENNIAL MENU

To commemorate Singapore’s bicentennial, you can get the Singapore Commemoration Local Degustation Menu ($40) at the Lobby Lounge (Goodwood Park Hotel, Tel: 6730-1746) till April 30. The menu has classic hawker fare such as chicken rice and rojak.

HOT AND CHEAP PIZZA

Little Caesars Pizza's first South-east Asia outlet is located at the Income At Raffles building in Collyer Quay (Tel: 6260-5272), offering its signature Hot-N-Ready pizza. You will be able to get a 12-inch pepperoni or cheese pizza in 30 seconds or less for $7.99.

VEGAN OPTIONS

From Monday, PizzaExpress will offer its Verde menu at all its outlets with vegan and vegetarian dishes, including several that use plant-based meat alternatives. Dishes include Omnipork Penne al Aglio Olio ($18) and Mushroom and Black Truffle Risotto ($16).

NEW FLAVOUR

The popular Magnolia Mag-ACone has a new flavour – Mango, with bits of the fruit within ice cream. It is available in single serves ($1.80) and in multipacks of four cones (two Mangos and two Chocolates) at $6.95 at leading supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
