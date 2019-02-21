Food bites

BOWLED OVER

Coffea (Sofitel Singapore City Centre, Tel: 6428-5000) has launched a line-up of takeaway Gourmet Bowls ($15). Highlights include Premium Penne (wagyu meatballs and penne pasta) and Chicken Rice (poached chicken and jasmine rice with sesame dressing). Here is a bonus: Every bowl and carrier bag used will be made of fully biodegradable materials.

KETO-FRIENDLY DESSERTS

Online bakery Seriously Keto is a godsend for those on the keto diet who miss desserts. They include Viva La Velvet KetoCake (from $49.90), Pandan-Monium KetoCup ($5.90) and its signature KetoBun ($8.90 for two). Collect your orders from Happy Pancakes (Orchard Central) or get it delivered for $7.

MORE KEBABS

Pita Tree Mediterranean Grilled Kebabs has opened its second takeaway kiosk at Forum The Shopping Mall.

The menu is the same as its Ngee Ann City branch, so expect the usual such as pitas (like the Chicken Shish, $11.90) and kebabs (Lamb Kufte, $15).

DRINK YOUR GREENS

There is a new F&N Fruit Tree Fresh Wonders drink in town. The Super Greens - Kale, Spinach & Broccoli with Organic Chia Seeds (from $1.30) is perfect for those who want antioxidant-rich juice blends. It is available at major supermarkets and hypermarkets.