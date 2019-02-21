Makan

Food bites

Food bites
BOWLED OVER.PHOTO: SOFITEL SINGAPORE CITY CENTRE
Food bites
KETO-FRIENDLY DESSERTS.PHOTO: SERIOUSLY KETO
Food bites
MORE KEBABS.PHOTO: PITA TREE MEDITERRANEAN GRILLED KEBABS
Food bites
DRINK YOUR GREENS.PHOTO: F&N FOODS
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Feb 21, 2019 06:00 am

BOWLED OVER

Coffea (Sofitel Singapore City Centre, Tel: 6428-5000) has launched a line-up of takeaway Gourmet Bowls ($15). Highlights include Premium Penne (wagyu meatballs and penne pasta) and Chicken Rice (poached chicken and jasmine rice with sesame dressing). Here is a bonus: Every bowl and carrier bag used will be made of fully biodegradable materials.

KETO-FRIENDLY DESSERTS

Online bakery Seriously Keto is a godsend for those on the keto diet who miss desserts. They include Viva La Velvet KetoCake (from $49.90), Pandan-Monium KetoCup ($5.90) and its signature KetoBun ($8.90 for two). Collect your orders from Happy Pancakes (Orchard Central) or get it delivered for $7.

MORE KEBABS

Pita Tree Mediterranean Grilled Kebabs has opened its second takeaway kiosk at Forum The Shopping Mall.

The menu is the same as its Ngee Ann City branch, so expect the usual such as pitas (like the Chicken Shish, $11.90) and kebabs (Lamb Kufte, $15).

DRINK YOUR GREENS

There is a new F&N Fruit Tree Fresh Wonders drink in town. The Super Greens - Kale, Spinach & Broccoli with Organic Chia Seeds (from $1.30) is perfect for those who want antioxidant-rich juice blends. It is available at major supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Hakka Tofu Bowl (above), Hakka Pork Bowl (with min jiang kueh in three flavours in the background) and butter coffee.
Weets Eats

All you need for a satisfying meal

Related Stories

Makansutra: Zi char burgers blend east and west

Hed Chef: Thai-Chinese dish of kra por pla phad haeng (stir-fried fish maw)

Amp up health factor with Japanese food

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck