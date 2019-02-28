Food bites

60-CENT BEEF BOWL

Just for today, Vietnamese fast service chain restaurant Pho Street is selling its signature Pho Beef Combination ($9.90) at 60 cents. This is available at all outlets (except at Changi Airport) between 11.30am and 1.30pm. For the rest of today, you get 60 cents off the bowl.

POWER RENDANG PUFF

PrimaDeli has introduced its new Chicken Rendang Puff ($2.20). It has chunks of chicken simmered in rendang spices and wrapped in flaky layers of pastry. Until March 31, you will get one free puff for every two you buy. For a list of its outlets, visit www.primadeli.com

CHEESY BBQ RETURNS

The Cheesy BBQ Turkey Bacon burgers are back at Burger King for a limited time. It comes in two variants: Cheesy BBQ Beef burger and the Cheesy BBQ Tendergrill Chicken burger, at $7.10 each. The value meal starts from $8.50 and they are available at all outlets.

CHEF TABLE

As part of Lianhe Zaobao's Chef Table series, meet Taiwanese celebrity chef and TV host Chen Hong at a special seven-course dinner at Madame Fan (JW Marriott Singapore South Beach) on March 9, 6.30pm, at $128 each. Highlights include Crispy Aromatic Duck and Australian Ribeye Beef. To book, call 6818-1921.