Food bites
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Mar 07, 2019 06:00 am

EAT LESS MEAT

From today, you will find plant-based meat substitutes from Impossible Foods on the menu of some of Singapore's top restaurants. Offerings include the Juicy Lucy Impossible Meatball Spaghetti ($19) from Prive Orchard (Wheelock Place, Tel: 6776-0777); Impossible Slider ($18) from Cut by Wolfgang Puck (The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Tel: 6688-8517) and Impossible Patty Melt ($22) at Park Bench Deli (Telok Ayer Street, Tel: 6815-4600).

CHEESE BUFFET

Cheese fans can head to Basilico (Regent Singapore, Tel: 6725-3232) on Wednesdays for Formaggissimo Nights ($40) for a line of top cheeses, including the semi-soft Primo Sale cheese, Crutin, the famed blue cheese Castelmagno and the heady Puzzone Di Moena. You can also try a curated list of wines for an additional $38.

1-FOR-1 ICE CREAM

Cold Stone Creamery will close its Orchard Central outlet on April 7, and to say goodbye, its new Thai milk tea ice cream ($8.50) is going one-for-one at this outlet until the shutters come down.

NEW DRINK

The new 100Plus Zero Sugar (from 80 cents) is an electrolyte drink to replenish the loss of minerals, and now it comes with zero calories. For a limited time, with every $18 spent on 100Plus products (including at least one 100Plus Zero Sugar product), you get a re-usable double-walled cold cup. This is available at selected FairPrice, FairPrice Online, Sheng Siong, Giant and U Stars supermarkets, while stocks last.

Savour fabulous French fare
Weets Eats

Weets Eats: Savour fabulous French fare

Food & Drink

