Food bites

MALA CHICKEN

Fans of the tongue-numbing, lip-burning mala sensation can head for KFC Singapore outlets to experience that pleasure. KFC Mala Chicken (from $8.95 for a two-piece meal) hits you with an immediate buzz, before mellowing out quickly. The spices are concentrated on the skin, so if it is too much for you, just rip that off and you are good to go.

CHICKEN MENU

From tomorrow to end-April, Swensen's will have a menu of chicken dishes. The stars are the Tender Fried Chicken ($15.90) with fried hand-cut potatoes and papaya salad, and Baked Chicken Pot Pie ($16.50) with garlic bread and mesclun salad.

F1 DINING

This year's F1 is not just about cars and Cardi B, the Formula 1 Paddock Club also has stars - The Hind's Head's Heston Blumenthal will be cooking in Singapore for the first time. The three Michelin-starred chef is on the roster with big names such as Nobu Matsuhisa. Buy tickets ($8,880 for a three-day package) via www.singaporegp.sg or call 6731-5900.

SOYA ICE CREAM

Mr Bean and Udders have teamed up to produce, serve and export dairy-free soya ice cream in the original soya, durian, Oreo cookies and salted gula melaka flavours. The durian sells for $4.90 (there is a three for $11.90 promotion now), while the others are at $3.80, and these are available at select Mr Bean outlets.