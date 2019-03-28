Food bites

CRABS AT PINCE & PINTS

Pince & Pints has added five new crab dishes to the menu at its Duxton Road branch (Tel: 6225-7558). Using Sri Lankan crab, the latest additions include Whole Chilli Crab ($58), Whole Grilled Crab ($55) and Crabmeat Fried Rice ($18). The outlet also has new starters and mains, such as Crispy Soy Chicken Wings ($12, six pieces) and Surf & Turf ($65) with a grilled live lobster and a 200g ribeye steak.

PHOTO: PINCE & PINTS

BOOZE ON WEEKENDS

Down the booze at Keyaki (Pan Pacific Singapore, Tel: 6826-8240) on weekends with food from a menu of seven courses with multiple options for each course. The alcohol is a selection of unlimited Taittinger Brut Reserve champagne, Tiger Beer and selected sake and red and white wines. The meal is $135 (with alcohol) or $75.

PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC S'PORE

VEGAN PROMOTION

For two nights (April 16 and 17), Pollen (Gardens by the Bay, Tel: 6604-9988) presents Cooked x Raw: A Vegan Journey ($118). This is an eight-course vegan menu created by chef Steve Allen and plant-based specialist Marek Horvath. One of the dishes you can expect is the cocoa roasted white asparagus.

PHOTO: PUNLISTED COLLECTION

NEW LUNCH MENU

Little Creatures (Mohamed Ali Lane, Tel: 6239-0350) has launched its two-course set menu ($18.90), available Monday to Thursday, 11.30am to 3pm. Choices for main dish include Baked Salmon Fillet, Seafood Stew and Vegetarian Lasagne.