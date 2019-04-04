Food bites

Makan

Apr 04, 2019

NEW AT ONE-NINETY

New look, new menu and new chef at One-Ninety at the Four Seasons (Tel: 6831-7250).

Chef Kamarl John from Britain has created a menu of dishes boasting an Asian twist on Provencal cuisine. Highlights include avocado salad with miso dressing ($18) and snapper bouillabaisse with spicy daikon and lemongrass ($36).

TEPPAN LUNCH

New at Andaz Singapore is Teppan Chef's Table (Tel: 6408-1288). For lunch, you get a choice of four donburi set lunches: Black Angus Tenderloin ($32), Chicken Teriyaki ($24), Miso Atlantic Salmon ($28) and Vegetable ($22).

Dinner is open only to bookings above $1,500. You will be served omakase sets.

BEST HAWKER CENTRE

Old Airport Road Food Centre is one of 15 hawker centres vying for the title of Singapore's Best Hawker Centre, conducted by 96.3 Hao FM.

Others in the running for this contest include Chomp Chomp Food Centre, Kovan Market and Food Centre and Whampoa Makan Place. Cast your vote at www.963haofm.sg/hawker-centre and stand a chance to win $1,000 cash prizes. Voting ends tomorrow.

HEALTHIER CHOICE FUSION TEA

Yeo's has released new ready-to-drink Fusion Tea variants, pairing tea with fruits and florals. Endorsed by the Health Promotion Board as Healthier Choice tea, the range (250ml, from 95 cents) includes the sugar-free Chrysanthemum Pu'er Tea and low-in-sugar Lychee Pu'er Tea, Red Date Black Tea and Osmanthus Green Tea. They are available at all leading supermarkets and fuel station marts.

