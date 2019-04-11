Food bites

Makan

Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Apr 11, 2019 06:00 am

LESS SUGAR

There is a healthier version of Milo — the new More Milk and 50% Less Sugar ($4.45 for a cluster of six 200ml packets). The drink contains the equivalent of one glass of fresh milk in calcium, on top of eight essential vitamins and minerals.

GASTROFEST

On May 5, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore will host GastroFest, a oneday only event with food and activities. The hotel’s Waterfall Ristorante Italiano and The Line will anchor the event, and top restaurants such as Meat Smith and Coconut Club will be present. Tickets are from $228, available via http://bit.ly/slsgastrofest-may2019, or call 6213-4398.

SAKURA TREATS

Creamery Boutique Ice Creams (139 Tyrwhitt Road, Tel: 8133-1250) is serving some sakura-inspired goodies. Besides the Peach Blossom Soda ($5.90) with a sakura flower in the ice cube, there is the Sakura Rose Lava Cookie ($8.90). These are available till June 30.

HOT SANDWICH

Try the limited-edition Kimchi and Hot Sauce sandwich ($7.90, with grilled chicken, kimchi and a spicy sauce) at Isaac Toast & Coffee (Plaza Singapura and Waterway Point). Get the set for $9.90. It comes with butter corn and an option of Americano, Earl Grey tea or green tea.

Egg-cellent Easter eats

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

weeteck@sph.com.sg
