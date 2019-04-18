Food bites

BLAZING HOT CHICK

KFC's limited edition HotBlaze Grilled Chicken is marinated in a special spice rub before going into the oven and grilled to juicy perfection. For $10.95, you can get the HotBlaze Grilled Chicken Box, with the chicken, two pieces of Hot & Crispy tenders, fries, whipped potato and a Pepsi Black.

TOKYO IN SINGAPORE

Experience Spring In Tokyo at Crossroads Bar (Swissotel Merchant Court, Tel: 6239-1847). This afternoon tea has items such as Unagi Kabayaki Open Face Sandwich, Buta no Kakuni and Black Sesame Tiramisu, and will run till May 31 at $42 a person.

CHARITY COOKBOOK

Home cook Janice O'Connor has written a book of recipes to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Open Kitchen contains 100 recipes, some of which were her mother's best-kept secrets. The print run is 1,000 and to get a copy, make a $100 donation to Make-A-Wish via makeawish.org.sg/en/donate-cookbook.

NEW PIZZAS

To celebrate Alt Pizza's new outlet at 267 Holland Avenue (Tel: 6219-3085), two limited edition pizzas were introduced - the Rocketman and the vegetarian option Wicked Veg. Both pizzas are $18 each and available till April 30.