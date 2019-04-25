Food bites

NASI LEMAK BURGER RETURNS

Remember how triggered you were when McDonald's Nasi Lemak Burger came and swiftly left in 2017? Well, it is back (from $6.20 a la carte). From today, it is available at McDonald's Singapore alongside other returning classics such as the Banana Pie (from $1.40) and Chendol McFlurry (from $3.10). As before, it is available till it sells out, so head out to buy it now.

PRIME MEAT

Michelin-starred chef Nandu Jubany is working with the FOC Group to present FOC Butchery, with a series of special events at FOC Pim Pam (Tel: 6100-4242, April 30), FOC Sentosa (Tel: 6100-1102, May 1) and the Hong Kong Street outlet (Tel: 6100-4040, May 2) highlighting premium cuts. Details at www.foc.group.

SHAKING THINGS UP

Singapore is the inspiration for the Straits Shake ($22) from Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer (The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Tel: 6688-9957). It has gula melaka and coconut cream, topped with old-school delights such as pineapple jam biscuits and chocolate gems.

AWARD WINNERS

After topping Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2019, Odette bagged two more accolades at Monday's World Gourmet Awards 2019: Huber's Butchery Restaurant of the Year Award and Culina Old World Wine List of the Year. Other winners include Mr Ben Goh of InterContinental Singapore (Cacao Barry Pastry Chef of the Year) and Le Bon Funk (Hobart New Restaurant of the Year).