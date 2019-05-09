Food bites

Makan

May 09, 2019

BREAKFAST WITH MUM

Start Mother's Day with breakfast at Andaz Singapore. Alley On 25's breakfast buffet spread (from $39) includes waffles, cold cuts, superfoods and cage-free chicken eggs. Add $35 for free-flow wines, draught beer and mojitos. Call 6408-1288 for reservations.

BUBBLING IN SINGAPORE

Bubble tea chain Chicha San Chen, which originated in Taichung, Taiwan, is set to open on Tuesday at 313@somerset. Each of its orders is individually prepared on the spot using a patented second-generation Teapresso machine. There are six tea varieties available, starting from $3.50.

JAPANESE SUMMER

Celebrate Japanese culture at Resorts World Sentosa's Summer Matsuri from June 6 to 9. A highlight is the RWS Donburi Championship. Vote for your favourite and the winner faces off against celebrity chef Hal Yamashita of Syun in a cook-off. You can buy tickets for the donburi competition online via www.rwsentosa.com/summer-matsuri.

NOURISHING BRUNCH

SE7ENTH (Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore, Tel: 6812-6050) is offering a nourishing brunch on Mother's Day (from $68). Dishes include Black Chicken Soup with Conpoy and Drunken Fresh King River Prawns in Chinese Herbal Soup and Bourbon Whisky.

Fabulous feasts for Ramadan
Makan

Fabulous feasts for Ramadan

Food & Drink