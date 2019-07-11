Food bites

FIVE GUYS AT PLAZA SING

Cult US burger restaurant Five Guys has finally confirmed the location of its first Singapore outlet. It will open at Plaza Singapura in the fourth quarter of the year. Originating from Arlington, Virginia, in 1986, Five Guys is famed for its burgers, hand-cut fries, free peanuts and milkshakes. It is brought in by the Zouk Group.



PHOTO: FIVE GUYS

TRUFFLE TIME

This month, The Spot (Marina One East Tower, Tel: 6284-2637) highlights Australia's Manjimup black truffle. It will be liberally used in dishes such as Market Garden Greens ($55) with pan-seared foie gras, honey ice cream and blue cheese, and fermented black bean marinated Angus Beef Short Rib Pastrami ($75).

PHOTO: 1855 F&B

CLASSICS RETURN

Sushi Tei brings back 25 classic dishes to celebrate its 25th birthday. Returning offerings on the Silver Jubilee menu include the Sashimi Moriawase ''Churippo'' ($29.80) with semi-fatty tuna belly, salmon, bluefin tuna and sweet shrimp; Aburi Iberico Pork Cheek ($10.80); and Truffle Chawanmushi ($7.50).

PHOTO: SUSHI TEI

BOUCHOT MUSSELS

Till end August, bouchot mussels from France are available at Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar (200 Middle Road, Tel: 6809-7989). The mussels are served four ways - Classic Mariniere, Creamy White Wine sauce, Tomato & Chorizo and Spicy Asian Style - and available in 500g ($34) and 1kg ($65) servings.