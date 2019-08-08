Food bites

REDISCOVER NONYA FOOD

National Day is a good time to rediscover our food heritage. You may want to plan a visit to Candlenut (Block 17A Dempsey Road, Tel: 1800-304-2288), the world's first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant. Its ''Ah-ma-kase'' menu ($88 for lunch, $128 for dinner) - where chef Malcolm Lee picks the dishes for you - should offer a tasty insight into Peranakan cuisine.

REDISCOVER NONYA FOOD PHOTO: COMO DEMPSEY

RED DRAGON FRUIT LAGER

For National Day, Tiger Street Lab (Jewel Changi Airport, Tel: 6243-2047) offers a special edition Tiger Red Dragon Fruit Lager (from $12) and two locally inspired burgers: Chilli Soft Shell Crab Wok In Burger ($20) and Salted Egg Yolk Chicken Wok In Burger ($18). And from today, you get two beers and burgers at $54. The promotion ends on Aug 22.

RED DRAGON FRUIT LAGER PHOTO: TIGER BEER

COOK AT HOME

If you intend to cook this long weekend, get help from Prima Taste's range of products. Try the delicious Indian Curry with Rice ready meal ($4.90) or use the Prawn Stock Hot Pot Soup Base ($7.90) as the foundation for a soup dish. The offerings are quite versatile, so you can spend time experimenting.

COOK AT HOME PHOTO: PRIMA TASTE

REGIONAL CUISINE

Our cuisine has always been influenced by our neighbours, so Fat Chap's (Suntec City East Wing, Tel: 6836-5994) menu of Singaporean, Malaysian and Indonesian food makes sense. Expect favourites such as Sate ($18 for choice of six skewers) and the crowd-pleaser Durian Shortcake ($14) with homemade durian ice cream and cempedak brulee.