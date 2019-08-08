Food bites
REDISCOVER NONYA FOOD
National Day is a good time to rediscover our food heritage. You may want to plan a visit to Candlenut (Block 17A Dempsey Road, Tel: 1800-304-2288), the world's first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant. Its ''Ah-ma-kase'' menu ($88 for lunch, $128 for dinner) - where chef Malcolm Lee picks the dishes for you - should offer a tasty insight into Peranakan cuisine.
RED DRAGON FRUIT LAGER
For National Day, Tiger Street Lab (Jewel Changi Airport, Tel: 6243-2047) offers a special edition Tiger Red Dragon Fruit Lager (from $12) and two locally inspired burgers: Chilli Soft Shell Crab Wok In Burger ($20) and Salted Egg Yolk Chicken Wok In Burger ($18). And from today, you get two beers and burgers at $54. The promotion ends on Aug 22.
COOK AT HOME
If you intend to cook this long weekend, get help from Prima Taste's range of products. Try the delicious Indian Curry with Rice ready meal ($4.90) or use the Prawn Stock Hot Pot Soup Base ($7.90) as the foundation for a soup dish. The offerings are quite versatile, so you can spend time experimenting.
REGIONAL CUISINE
Our cuisine has always been influenced by our neighbours, so Fat Chap's (Suntec City East Wing, Tel: 6836-5994) menu of Singaporean, Malaysian and Indonesian food makes sense. Expect favourites such as Sate ($18 for choice of six skewers) and the crowd-pleaser Durian Shortcake ($14) with homemade durian ice cream and cempedak brulee.
