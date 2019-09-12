Food bites

HEALTHIER OPTIONS

The Eat Healthy with Mr Bean campaign, which ends Oct 31, offers 13 healthier options, from pancakes to mixed rice bowls. Try the Chicken Meatballs Wholegrain Mixed Rice bowl ($6.90) or Spicy Minced Chicken & Mushroom Millet Grains Soy Porridge ($3.80). There is also the vegetarian option of Quorn Masak Merah Fillet Wholegrain Mixed Rice Bowl ($9.90). Get a free Classic Soy Milk when you order a rice bowl after 11am, and it's $1 for the drink with any Soy Porridge bowl. Go to Mr Bean's Facebook page for a list of outlets offering these nutritious meals.

WORLD FOOD FAIR 2019

The World Food Fair returns for the 16th time from today to Sunday at Singapore Expo Hall 6. Admission is free. More than 220 local and international F&B establishments will be there. Highlights include Singapore’s first Purple Tea, locally brewed lager and Aqina Farm Singapore’s frozen fruit bars made out of MD2 pineapples with roots from Costa Rica.

MALA MANIA

Ma La Xiang Guo (or mala fragrant pot) is a popular meal option and you can now add it to your buffet line. Stamford Catering (Tel: 6852-3338) is offering it as an add-on item for $68 (good for six). And till end-October, if you spend more than $500 on your order, you’ll receive $100 worth of Texas Chicken vouchers.

YOGURT FOR KIDS

The kids range from Farmers Union, Australia’s favourite Greek-style yogurt, has a special feature: A free Augmented Reality app that lets you interact with the animal – kangaroo, cockatoo, platypus or koala – featured on the container. The yogurt (from $1.20) comes in strawberry, mango, honey and vanilla flavours and is available at all major supermarkets.