Food bites

SWEET DEEPAVALI

Rang Mahal (Pan Pacific Singapore, Tel: 6333-1788) is offering a collection of mithai (or sweet confections) for Deepavali, housed in two types of box designs - Birds & Botanicals and Classic Jubilee - at $68 a box. What makes it sweeter is that 10 per cent of the profits from the sale of the mithai will go to the Breast Cancer Foundation. You can buy this in-house or online via rangmahal.com.sg/diwali

MORE ORGANIC

Shoppers at Parkway Parade can now buy Marks & Spencer's range of organic fresh food, which includes items such as low fat natural yogurt ($8.90) and whole milk ($4.90).

The outlet will carry fresh food too, such as prepared salads and meals, fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy.

CHEESE SAUCE

Nando's has introduced a new cheddar cheese sauce which you can add to any item on the menu.

There are also new items featuring the sauce, such as Double Cheesy Thigh Burger (from $13.90) and Caesar Pulled Chicken Wrap (from $13.90).

GO NUUDE

Local ice cream brand Udders' new label Nuude Ice Cream is lower in calories, sugar and fat, and is Healthier Choice-certified.

Till Nov 30, get $4 off when you buy two multipacks ($18.90 for each multipack of four flavours) at FairPrice Finest.