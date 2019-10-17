Makan

Food bites

Food bites
SWEET DEEPAVALI.PHOTO: RANG MAHAL
Food bites
MORE ORGANIC.PHOTO: MARKS & SPENCER
Food bites
CHEESE SAUCE.PHOTO: NANDO’S SINGAPORE
Food bites
GO NUUDE.PHOTO: NUUDE ICE CREAM
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Oct 17, 2019 06:00 am

SWEET DEEPAVALI

Rang Mahal (Pan Pacific Singapore, Tel: 6333-1788) is offering a collection of mithai (or sweet confections) for Deepavali, housed in two types of box designs - Birds & Botanicals and Classic Jubilee - at $68 a box. What makes it sweeter is that 10 per cent of the profits from the sale of the mithai will go to the Breast Cancer Foundation. You can buy this in-house or online via rangmahal.com.sg/diwali

MORE ORGANIC

Shoppers at Parkway Parade can now buy Marks & Spencer's range of organic fresh food, which includes items such as low fat natural yogurt ($8.90) and whole milk ($4.90).

The outlet will carry fresh food too, such as prepared salads and meals, fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy.

CHEESE SAUCE

Nando's has introduced a new cheddar cheese sauce which you can add to any item on the menu.

There are also new items featuring the sauce, such as Double Cheesy Thigh Burger (from $13.90) and Caesar Pulled Chicken Wrap (from $13.90).

GO NUUDE

Local ice cream brand Udders' new label Nuude Ice Cream is lower in calories, sugar and fat, and is Healthier Choice-certified.

Taste serves up comforting Chinese fare
Weets Eats

Taste serves up comforting fare

Related Stories

Morel chicken soup to boost your immunity

New reality show asks families if they love meat enough to kill ‘pet’

Healthier choices at FairPrice

Till Nov 30, get $4 off when you buy two multipacks ($18.90 for each multipack of four flavours) at FairPrice Finest.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck