Food bites

GET GRILLED

Guinness' Great Grill Out returns on Nov 2 at Loewen Road, where you can expect grills paired with the iconic drink. New for the 2019 edition are grilled Japanese unagi dishes from Man Man Japanese Unagi Restaurant and vegetables from Frank Food Company.

To register for free entry, visit get.guinness.com

SHOW KINDNESS

Buy a pack of F&N Magnonia 1-litre pasteurised milk to 'Show A Litre Kindness'. In collaboration with NTUC FairPrice, F&N will donate 10 cents to social service agency AWWA for each pack you buy. AWWA provides services such as early intervention for pre-schoolers, assistance to low-income families and health and social assistance for vulnerable seniors. The drive ends on Oct 31.

WHAT'S BUZZING

SPH Buzz has revamped its outlets, and you can now buy food from selected ones.

One exclusive product is the highly addictive Magi Planet popcorn.

Till Sunday, buy the Corn Soup or Crystal Salted Caramel at $6 (usually $7) or the Buzz-exclusive Kiki Sichuan Pepper Popcorn at $8.90 (usual $9.90).

There are new deals weekly too.

Visit bit.ly/buzzxtnp for details.

NEW ABALONE FLAVOURS

There are two new Australian abalone products from New Moon - Imperial Braised and Sea Salt Brine ($23.80 each).

Each can contains up to five ready-to-eat, whole pieces abalones in a can with an easy-to-open lid.

They are available from newmoon.com.sg and major supermarkets.