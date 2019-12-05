Makan

Food bites

Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Dec 05, 2019 06:00 am

MCDEALS

McDonald's has early Christmas presents for those who use its phone app. Till Dec 31, you will get excellent deals on the McDonald's app. They range from one-for-one deals to special prices on items such as the Egg Muffin, Big Breakfast and classic French fries. Download the app via the App Store and Google Play Store and redeem the deals at all self-ordering kiosks, restaurant front counters and drive-thru outlets.

OATS & QUINOA

The new F&N NutriSoy Fresh Soya Milk with Real Oats & Quinoa Reduced Sugar (from $1.50 for a 475ml pack) is for those looking for soya milk drinks. It is cholesterol-free, with no added preservatives and colouring and is suitable for vegetarians.

TIGER BEER

Tiger has launched the limited-edition Tiger Radler Cucumber & Mint ($9.90 for a six-can pack) with an ABV (alcohol by volume) of 2 per cent. This is a refreshing drink of beer infused with cucumbers and mint. It is now available at supermarkets, online stores, bars and pubs.

KANADA-YA OPENS

Fukuoka's Kanada-Ya lands in Singapore on Dec 13 at Paya Lebar Quarter mall, specialising in the classic Tonkotsu Ramen. Signature items include the Truffle Ramen, Chashu Tonkotsu Ramen and Spicy Yuzu Ramen. Going by its reception in London and Tokyo, expect long queues especially on opening weekend as you will get 100 per cent unlimited cash rebate on your first meal via the Kanada-Ya app.

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.
Singapore

Campaign to urge S'poreans to eat local produce starts in 2020

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck