Food bites

DRINK & WIN

Getting beer for yourself could land you exclusive luggage. From now till Feb 8, buy four 24-can cartons of Carlsberg Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught and you can redeem an exclusive 51cm hard case luggage. And when you are drinking the beer, take part in the Find & Collect "SG" Red Tabs. Collect 58 of the tabs with SG on them to redeem $138.

For more information, visit www.carlsberg.com/en-sg/cny-2020

MORE MCNUGGETS

McDonald's Singapore's Spicy Chicken McNuggets (from $5) is back and available in the Happy Sharing Box C (from $12.85), with 12 pieces of Spicy Chicken McNuggets and eight pieces of McWings or a la carte. Complete the meal with the Curry Sauce Bottle ($5.50 with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets or Spicy Chicken McNuggets).

PEACHY KEEN

Peach is the new flavour added to the Ice Mountain Sparkling range of water. You can now buy the special festive variety pack (comprising peach, lemon and grapefruit flavours) at $8.50 for a dozen cans at supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores. You can also buy the peach drink (350ml) at $2.20, exclusively at 7-Eleven.

YAY TO YOGURT

Having its soft opening next week at Jurong Point is Hey Yogurt (#B1-03A), offering a yogurt shake with a local touch. Key flavours include Jackfruit, Rose Bandung and Dreamy Purple Rice. To celebrate the official launch, the first 100 cups will be free on Jan 14.