Food bites

DONUT STICKS

From today, McCafe offers Donut Sticks (from $2.20 a la carte, or $3 with McCafe Premium Roast Coffee) sprinkled with cinnamon sugar - perfect for when you need a sugary start to the day. These are available during breakfast hours at McDonald's restaurants, McCafe and via McDelivery and GrabFood, while stocks last.

LOBSTER TREATS

The Pelican (One Fullerton, Tel: 6438-0400) has added lobster dishes to its menu.

Till April 30, order the new hearty Pelican Lobster Burger ($68) and either the Lobster Mac and Cheese ($88) or Spicy Lobster Pasta ($68) for a promotional price of $128.

HEYTEA X BAILEY

Baileys Irish Cream and Heytea present Baileys Boboshake ($9.90) with Baileys-infused Ceylon Black Milk Tea topped with whipped cream and crushed pecans, available till March 15 at Heytea outlets (Ion Orchard, Clarke Quay, Westgate and Marina Bay Sands). There is a hot version too.

VIRTUAL RESTAURANT

Popular food influencers Miss Tam Chiak and The Halal Food Blog have launched their virtual restaurant with Tampines Food Co (10 Tampines North Drive 4). Head to the outlet or order via GrabFood or Foodpanda. Miss Tam Chiak offers local sets while The Halal Food Blog has a range of burgers and classic dishes. Little Miss Bento and The Chill Mom are also in the line-up.