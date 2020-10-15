Food bites

HONG KONG FOOD DEALS

Miss the food of Hong Kong? The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has organised the 100 Reasons to Miss Hong Kong campaign to ease the wanderlust. Till Nov 15, HKTB and Hong Kong food brands in Singapore such as Jenny Bakery, Kam's Roast, Mui Kee Congee and Social Place are offering discounts and promotions. To find out what's available, visit bit.ly/100reasonshk

NEW AT NEX

Beauty In The Pot has opened a unicorn- themed outlet at Nex (#02-01, Tel: 6805-8172) with a new limited-time broth called Flaming Moutai Herbal Drunken Chicken Broth ($22).

The alcohol lends a savoury, soya sauce-like flavour. Diners also get a serving of unicorn-themed ice cream.

GRISSINI COMEBACK

Grissini (Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore, Tel: 8168-1539) returns with a menu of classic favourites with a twist and new creations, such as the Australian Tajima Wagyu MS 5 tomahawk steak ($188 a kg) done on the josper grill, fettuccine ai gamberoni ($28), and cacciucco alla livornese ($38, or seafood pot).

PINK TEA

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Sofitel Singapore City Centre presents a pink edition of its afternoon tea set ($78 for two), available till Oct 31 and served at 1864 Lobby Lounge. For reservations, call 6428-5000.