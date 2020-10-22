Food bites

Makan

IMPOSSIBLE AT FAIRPRICE

Going meatless at home has become an easier option because Impossible Beef is now available at nearly 100 FairPrice stores - including FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra - and RedMart in packages of 340g at $16.90. Try this plant-based meat substitute in stews, minces, meatballs, dumplings and sauces, and you probably will not know the difference.

PLANT BALL

Kudos to Ikea for giving diners a plant-based alternative to its popular

PHOTO: IKEA SINGAPORE

meat balls - and it is not even expensive. The plant ball with mashed potato is priced from $6.50 (for eight pieces).

From next month, you can buy frozen plant balls from the Swedish Food Market to cook at home. These are going for $8 a pack and are available at all Ikea outlets.

HOKKAIDO AT MCDONALD'S

This month, McDonald's brings Hokkaido to customers with its line-up of offerings including the returning Hokkaido Salmon Burger (from $5.95), new Starz Potato bites (from $2.20 for nine pieces), and Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie (from $1.50). Or you can opt for the all-in-one Hokkaido Salmon Feast, which includes the burger, medium fries, the pie and a small green tea (from $9.40), available at all restaurants and through McDelivery and GrabFood.

PHOTO: MCDONALD'S

HARD SELTZER

Somersby launches its first Hard Seltzer range in Singapore with two flavours - Lime and Mango & Passionfruit. It contains sparkling water, brewed alcohol and fruit flavours, and each 330ml serving has less than 99 calories and 2g of carbohydrates.

It is at $11.90 for a pack of three and sold at FairPrice and other major supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, petrol marts and e-commerce platforms.

PHOTO: CARLSBERG SINGAPORE

 

