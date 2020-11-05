Makan

Food bites

Food bites
Popular Japanese pancake chain Flipper’s.PHOTOS: FOOD UNION, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, EN DINING, FLIPPER’S SINGAPORE
Food bites
En Dining.PHOTOS: FOOD UNION, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, EN DINING, FLIPPER’S SINGAPORE
Food bites
Lakto Cheese Curd Bar.PHOTOS: FOOD UNION, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, EN DINING, FLIPPER’S SINGAPORE
Food bites
Super Zero Sugar Added 2-in-1 Coffee mix.PHOTOS: FOOD UNION, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, EN DINING, FLIPPER’S SINGAPORE
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Nov 05, 2020 06:00 am

FLIP OUT OVER FLIPPER'S

Popular Japanese pancake chain Flipper's opens its first outlet in Singapore tomorrow at #B1-56 Takashimaya Shopping Centre. Some items to look out for include the seasonal opening special Millennial Strawberry ($20.80, available only this month), Kiseki Pancake Matcha ($20.80) and the savoury option of Eggs Benedict Souffle Pancake ($21.80).

EN RETURNS

En Dining is back in Singapore with an outlet at Capital Tower (#01-10, Tel: 6423-0110), offering its signature buffet for dinner at $58. Make a beeline for the shabu shabu (with a choice of Iberico pork belly, beef and vegetables) and rainbow maki. There are also lunch sets (from $14) and an a la carte menu.

SAY CHEESE

Here is something new to try - Lakto Cheese Curd Bar ($10.90 for a six pack), available at all major supermarkets. It has a pleasing balance between a slightly sour taste and refreshing sweetness. Flavours available include Belgian chocolate and white Belgian chocolate coating with raspberry-pomegranate filling.

SUPER AND SUGAR-FREE

Super has embraced the sugar-free craze with its new Zero Sugar Added 2-in-1 Coffee mix ($5.45). It offers a strong coffee aroma, sans sugar. The brand is giving out limited sampling kits, so you can try the coffee for yourself first. To get your pack, go to bit.ly/SuperTasteTest2020

The dishes are beautifully plated at Nalati: Xin Jiang Big Plate Chicken (above); Garden by Nalati; Bean Curd with Baby Spinach; Softshell Crab with Almond Flakes; and Tiramisu.
Weets Eats

A visual experience at pretty Nalati

Related Stories

Bringing Yuletide cheer Singapore-style

Four local dishes make it in Best Traditional Food in the World list

Makansutra: Covid-proof beef noodle, ngoh hiang and Nonya dry laksa

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck