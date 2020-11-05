Food bites

FLIP OUT OVER FLIPPER'S

Popular Japanese pancake chain Flipper's opens its first outlet in Singapore tomorrow at #B1-56 Takashimaya Shopping Centre. Some items to look out for include the seasonal opening special Millennial Strawberry ($20.80, available only this month), Kiseki Pancake Matcha ($20.80) and the savoury option of Eggs Benedict Souffle Pancake ($21.80).

EN RETURNS

En Dining is back in Singapore with an outlet at Capital Tower (#01-10, Tel: 6423-0110), offering its signature buffet for dinner at $58. Make a beeline for the shabu shabu (with a choice of Iberico pork belly, beef and vegetables) and rainbow maki. There are also lunch sets (from $14) and an a la carte menu.

SAY CHEESE

Here is something new to try - Lakto Cheese Curd Bar ($10.90 for a six pack), available at all major supermarkets. It has a pleasing balance between a slightly sour taste and refreshing sweetness. Flavours available include Belgian chocolate and white Belgian chocolate coating with raspberry-pomegranate filling.

SUPER AND SUGAR-FREE

Super has embraced the sugar-free craze with its new Zero Sugar Added 2-in-1 Coffee mix ($5.45). It offers a strong coffee aroma, sans sugar. The brand is giving out limited sampling kits, so you can try the coffee for yourself first. To get your pack, go to bit.ly/SuperTasteTest2020