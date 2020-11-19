Food bites

2X VALUE

From today, get a McDonald's Breakfast Deluxe to begin your day. It comes with pancakes, scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, hash brown and McCafe Premium roast coffee, just to start your day on the right note. For extra value, the new 2x Value Meal deal lets you add the Sausage McMuffin with Egg (from $13). Also from today, fan favourites Samurai Beef Burger and Ninja Chicken Burger return (from $6.20).

MORE MEIDI-YA

Meidi-Ya will open its flagship store at Millenia Walk on Nov 25. Level 1 is the bakery and food hall, while the supermarket is on Level 2. At the Food Hall, highlights are Kobe's Gokoku Japanese Bakery and Hokkaido Dosanko Plaza. As part of the Japanese supermarket's grand opening, customers get gifts such as a thermal shopping bag (with minimum $200 spend), while stocks last.

ANNIVERSARY SET

To celebrate its first anniversary, Mr Biryani has introduced the Firetop Claypot Dhum Biryani Set Menu ($88), available Thursdays to Saturdays at its AXA Tower outlet (Tel: 8661-4273). The set comes with a variety of side dishes, such as andra chilli paneer, fish tikka and lamb shank masala.

DURIAN TREATS

Goodwood Park Hotel's annual tribute to the king of fruits is in full swing. The Deli features five durian creations until Nov 30. Pastries to watch out for include the Mao Shan Wang mini eclairs and D24 puff (both at $28 for six).