Food bites

$11 DISHES

Next month, Dine At Stevens celebrates its first anniversary with 11 of its restaurants offering dishes at $11. Dishes in the promotion include The Gyu Bar's slow-braised beef, two portions of mango sago with coconut jelly from Long Beach and Blue Lotus Chinese Grill House's char-grilled chicken satay. Dine At Stevens is between Novotel Singapore on Stevens and Mercure Singapore on Stevens.

A TASTE OF JERUSALEM

From Nov 2 to 7, Wild Honey Mandarin Gallery (Tel: 6235-3900) presents A Taste Of Jerusalem with chef Yossi Elad, one of the fathers of the modern food movement in Israel.

Dishes include Shakshukit (a deconstructed kebab with tahini, harissa and schug). Prices range from $20 to $35 a dish.

HAIRY CRAB

Min Jiang at Goodwood Park Hotel (Tel: 6730-1704) and Min Jiang at One-North (Rochester Park, Tel: 6774-0122) are offering hairy crabs till Nov 16. Both restaurants have set menus and restaurant-exclusive dishes. Visit www.goodwoodparkhotel.com for details.

WIN WITH GARDENIA

Gardenia's range of Country Loaves is now improved with sourdough, made from natural live starter culture that contains lactobacteria, which gives the loaf a delicious and airy crumb. Buy any Gardenia Country Loaf from selected leading supermarkets and hypermarkets and stand to win Campbell's Soup hampers and shopping vouchers worth $100. The contest ends Oct 31.