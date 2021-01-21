Food bites

FEAST AT FORUM

If you turn up at Forum The Shopping Mall hungry, you will probably leave full and satisfied.

There are many dining options, such as Social Place (#01-22), Uma Uma Ramen (#01/41-43), Glow Cafe (#B1-05/09) and Kind Kones (#B1-27).

If you're looking for a vegan meal, head to Jamie's Italian (#01-01/04). Three vegan dishes will be available till Jan 31 - the tri-coloured lasagne ($24.95), buckwheat risotto ($25.95) and ultimate steak and mash ($32.95).

MCDONALD'S X FOODPANDA

Their latest partnership lets you enjoy your favourite McDonald's meal delivered to you within 30 minutes all day, every day (subject to store opening hours).

Delivery is available from 86 McDonald's restaurants across the island. For a limited time, get free delivery for orders above $25.

MICHELIN TAKEOVER

The Michelin Guide Kitchen Takeover is a series of four exciting collaborations between Michelin Plate and Bib Gourmand restaurants. Each three-course menu is $88 (good for two), exclusively available on GrabFood. The Thevar x Keng Eng Kee collaboration kicks off the series, and limited quantities of the delicious meal will be available till Jan 24. For details, visit bit.ly/MGKitchenTakeover

MEAT YOUR MATCH

The World Meat Series has returned to Bedrock Bar & Grill (#01-05, Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, Tel: 6238-0054). Till March 31, try Jukuho Farm's famed Yamaguchi Aged wagyu beef. For the complete experience, get the wood-fire grilled full-blood aged wagyu striploin ($148), grilled over Bedrock's applewood fire grill and accompanied by beef fat Yukon Gold potatoes.