Food bites

MEAT MANIA

Yakiniku-GO (#01-49 to 53, Tel: 6242-5939), a no-pork restaurant that serves grilled meat in a contactless environment, is new at The Seletar Mall. To order, scan the QR code and wait for it to be delivered. The meats come in a set (from $9.80) or as a la carte items. Recommended sets are the Manzoku Platter ($17.80, with beef short plate, ribeye, flap meat, boneless short rib, outside skirt, beef tongue, chicken and lamb) and the Yakiniku-GO Set ($15.80, with short plate, Angus ribeye steak and beef tongue).

ALL CHICKEN

Another new yakiniku place, this time by the Keisuke Group, is Chicken Yakiniku Tori Yaro (2 Lorong 29 Geylang, Yinchuan Building). It is inside a coffee shop and offers chicken parts in two marinades - original and spicy. Sets start from $10, and a la carte items from $3.90. Sit outside to soak in the atmosphere.

REFRESHED BRAVERY

The Bravery (50 Amoy Street, Tel: 9388-2973) has refreshed its menu to go with its new address. Look out for the hojicha milk ($6.50) and matcha with a shot of espresso ($7), using beans from Allpress Espresso in Melbourne.

NEW CAFE

If you are looking for a new cafe, check out Main Street Commissary at 81 Rowell Road (Tel: 8133-7644). Its menu is filled with cafe mainstays: all-day breakfast items (from $7), pastries (from $3), drinks (such as espresso from $3.50) and a customisable salad option (from $7.90).