Food bites

KFC DOUBLES DOWN

The new KFC Cheesy Zinger Double Down launches tomorrow, and this all-meat-no-bun creation will make you forget your diet. The addition of cheese makes it more sinful but when you are on work from home, you need to give yourself a treat.

You can get it as part of a meal from $9.50, available through the KFC app. Find out more at www.kfc.com.sg

GO PERUVIAN AT HOME

You may not be able to dine in at the new Canchita Peruvian Cuisine (Block 9A & 9B Dempsey Road, Tel: 8028-1994) for now, but you can still try its food through a delivery/takeaway menu via eats.oddle.me/menus/canchita

You will find classic dishes such as ceviche Peru $25), arroz con mariscos ($34) and octopus ($32).

NEW JAPANESE TAKEOUT

Coop offers Sando Burgers, rice and salad bowls, and ramen.

Highlights include "KFC" - Korean fried chicken ($16) with gochujang and sake smoked pork ramen ($16) with a paitan broth prepared with a duck consomme.

Get it via https://coop-neonpigeon.oddle.me/en_SG or the usual food platforms.

WFH DIM SUM

Swee Choon's Work From Home Survival Meal Package ($50) is great to give yourself a lunch treat. You will get eight cooked items to eat immediately and two frozen dim sum for later.

They include Sichuan chilli oil wonton and Portuguese egg tart. Order via sweechoon.oddle.me for delivery or self-collection.