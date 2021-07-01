Food bites

NONYA KUEH

Dine-in has resumed, but you can still support home-based food and beverage (F&B) businesses by ordering from them. And if you are a fan of Nonya kueh, check out food blogger Alan Goh (@alan_travellingfoodies on Instagram). Getting a box of different kueh ($38) depends on your luck and how fast you can type. But if you do get it, you will be in for a tasty treat. I am a fan of the kueh salat and lapis sagu rainbow.

UGLY BUNS

Although Mei Mei Bakes (@meimeibakess on Instagram) calls her cinnamon buns ugly, these delicious rolls are really not. A tray is $15, and I like the balance of sweet and fluffy. When eaten with cream cheese, it is heavenly. To order, drop her a message on Instagram or send a WhatsApp message to 9225-1220.

COLD BREW

A cold brew coffee can really elevate your day. Craft Coffee offers affordable coffee in handy pouches that will not take up much space in the refrigerator. Try the Ethiopia Arabica filter coffee ($4.50) or the Sumatra Arabica drip coffee ($3.50). You can order via craftcoffee.cococart.co

SUGAR-FREE KAYA

Omage Foods is an online company selling one of my favourite kaya spreads.

It comes in several flavours, but the sugar-free original kaya ($12) is the one I love. It has French butter, fresh pandan extract, erythritol replaces sugar and monk fruit extract. Head to omagefoods.com to order this.