Food bites

PERANAKAN PARTY

Now that more people can visit you, order Penang Culture's Peranakan Party Set. This month, it sells for $87 (usually $174). The set comes with Peranakan classics such as Nonya kueh pie tee, chicken curry and ayam masak merah. Order through penangculture.oddle.me or head to the outlets at Compass One, Jem, Nex, VivoCity and White Sands.

SWEET TREAT

Here is something for these warm days - the Magnum Mini Dulce de Leche, inspired by the Latin American delicacy. It features caramel ice cream and a cracking chocolate coat embedded with biscuit pieces. It retails at $10.90 for a multi-pack of six minis at all supermarkets, including FairPrice.

CRAB COLLAB

Dancing Crab (Orchard Central and VivoCity) has collaborated with local actor Li Nanxing to launch a new recipe for the popular seafood boil using Li's LNX Scallop Hae Bee Hiam sauce. The spread ($133) comes with crabs, prawns and Pacific bocourti fillet. It is available in limited portions. Visit www.dancingcrab.com.sg to order. And till Aug 18, get 15 per cent off when you order this for dine-in or self-collect.

PRATA CONE

This month, Ben & Jerry's introduces the limited-edition Prata Cone ($12.90). It features two scoops of ice cream of your choice, wrapped in a piece of roti prata and topped with teh tarik whipped cream. It is available till Sept 5 at the Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop at VivoCity.