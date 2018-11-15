Food bites

JALAN JALAN THIS WEEKEND

From tomorrow to Sunday, head to Singapore Turf Club@Kranji Car Park B for the Let's Go Jalan Jalan food and music festival. It boasts more than 100 booths, with a diverse range of food from the traditional Hokkien turnip cake to perfect-for- Instagram Bubble Waffle (below). There are also activities such as kite painting and ketupat weaving. You can buy festival food coupons in advance from www.apactix.com

1-FOR-1 WHOPPER

Love Burger King's Whopper? Now it is time to get lots of it because the fast-food chain is offering a one-for-one deal, until further notice. This is only for a la carte purchases and limited to three Whopper burgers a customer for each order.

CHRISTMAS PLATTER

Pizza Hut's Christmas Platter ($21.90) is the answer when you want to feed a lot of people. It comes with Cheesy Fries, Chicken Spam Fries, Honey Roasted Wings and Sweet 'N' Spicy Drumlets. This will be available till Jan 2.

HEY MICKEY

Mickey Mouse is 90, and Evian has launched two limited-edition sets featuring the cartoon character to celebrate. The Limited Edition Figurine Collection (from $1.95) showcases Mickey's most recognisable looks and the compact bottles also double as figurine toys. The Kids Sportscap Collection (from $1.65) features an ergonomically shaped bottle and an easy-to-access sports cap, with hand-drawn images of Mickey.