Food bites

CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY

The Great Christmas Village at the Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza will put you in a festive mood till Dec 26. Highlights include a duplex carousel, nightly performances and the Timbre X Food Village, with vendors such as Iskina Cebu, New Ubin Seafood and Wong Kee Wanton Noodle. Get performance and vendor schedules from www.orchardroad.org for details.

GET GRILLED

The Great Grill Out by Guinness is happening this weekend at Emily Hill. Expect music, grilled meats (from the likes of Artichoke, Red Eye Smokehouse and Sidecar) and lots of Guinness.

You can pre-register at www.thegreatgrillout.com to get free admission, or pay $20 for entry, and that includes one pint of Guinness.

CHANGE OF SOUP

From Monday, popular hotpot chain Beauty In A Pot will no longer serve its shark cartilage collagen soup. It will be replaced by one made out of conpoy, chicken, chicken feet, pork bone and pig's trotters.

AWARD WINNERS

Nineteen restaurants received accolades at the 23rd edition of the annual RAS Epicurean Star Award gala on Tuesday. Winners include Mon Bijou (Orchard Hotel) for Best Cafe, Nude Seafood for Best Seafood Restaurant, The Flying Squirrel for Best Japanese Casual Dining and Din Tai Fung for Best Chinese Chain Restaurant.