Food bites

TRUFFLE CHIPS

Truffle lovers, sniff out the truffle chips ($9.90) from Aroma Truffle & Co. These locally manufactured chips contain black summer truffle, with herbs and spices such as parsley, dill, garlic and sea salt. You can order these via aromatruffle.com. It comes in original and Parmesan cheese flavours.

EAT ON READ BRIDGE

From Wednesday to Dec 9, the Great Clarke Quay FEASTival will be happening on Read Bridge with 15 restaurants offering food for you to sample at special prices (between $10 and $32). Look out for Tsui Wah's pork chop buns ($7.50), Marisco Seafood Paella ($10, above) from Octapas and Swissotel Merchant Court's Durian Pengat ($6). Admission is free.

NEW BAO

New at Kam's Roast are the Bao Buns, filled with the restaurant's signature meats: Roast Duck ($3.80, UP $4.50), Toro Char Siu ($3.80, UP $4.80) and Crispy Roast Pork ($3.50, UP $4.50). There is also a Dine-in Bao Bun Tea Set ($11.80, UP $16.60) with two bao, Chinese tea and red bean soup. Offer ends Dec 31.

CHRISTMAS FLAVOUR

Cold Stone Creamery (at HillV2, Orchard Central, VivoCity and Waterway Point) has introduced a seasonal creation - the Christmas Fruit Cake Batter ($6.50 a scoop), with chunks of fruit cake, dried fruits, pecans and cinnamon.