Food bites for Christmas

LOCAL CHRISTMAS

Celebrate Christmas at the Orchard Cafe (Orchard Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6739-6565) with local flavours. Highlights include Rendang Roast Turkey with Chestnut Begadil, Hoisin Glazed Boneless Ham and Coconut Pulut Hitam Log Cake. Till Dec 31 from $58 for lunch and $78 for dinner.

JAPANESE-KOREAN DINNER

Akira Back (JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, Tel: 6818-1908) has special eight-course dinner menus available on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. The dinners start from $250 per person. Expect a mix of new and signature dishes, such as Soul Mate, Grilled Trout with kabocha puree and Iberico Secreto.

TANDOORI TURKEY

Rang Mahal (Pan Pacific Singapore, Tel: 6333-1788) is offering a golden turkey for Christmas. Its Liquid Gold Tandoori Turkey ($118) has a rub made from 26 spices, is slow-roasted in a traditional tandoor and served with an organic manuka honey makhni sauce.

FRENCH FEAST

Say bonjour to the Art de Noel Dinner at Racines (Sofitel Singapore City Centre, Tel: 6428-5000). The highlight of this French feast is the honey slow-roasted turkey from a special recipe by executive chef Jean-Charles Dubois. The buffet is available on Christmas Eve (dinner from $158), Christmas (brunch from $168) and New Year's Eve Dinner (from $168).