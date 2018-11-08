Food bites: New eats from 7-Eleven, an Indonesian feast, takeaway bowls and dog friendly dining
TAKEAWAY BOWLS
Dian Xiao Er has launched a range of Grain Bowls ($9.80) for lunch. It is available for takeaway only between 11.30am and 2.30pm at outlets in Jem, Nex, Tampines 1, VivoCity and Waterway Point. It is also available via Deliveroo and Honestbee delivery.
NEW EATS
7-Eleven Singapore has introduced two new Ready-To-Eat products: The locally inspired Chilli Crab Onigiri ($2) and the comforting Chicken Congee ($2.80). It has also tweaked some existing items, such as the Unagi Onigiri ($2.50) and the popular Nasi Lemak ($3.20).
INDONESIAN FEAST
From tomorrow till Nov 18, Melt Cafe (Mandarin Oriental Singapore, Tel: 6885-3500) presents the Flavours Of Indonesia promotion (from $78) for dinner. Dishes to expect include sambal bajak, babi guling, oxtail soup and pisang goreng.
DINE WITH YOUR DOG
You can take your pooch for a burger at Three Buns Quayside (Robertson Quay, Tel: 6909-7838). And when you order food, it gets an unseasoned Angus beef patty. For the humans, try the Redman ($28), the restaurant's take on beef rendang. There is also the vegetarian option of Truffello ($16).
