Food Bites: Ramadan picks

MEAT-FREE BURGER

If you are on a meat-free diet, Swensen's Bagus Burger ($15.80) is ideal for breaking fast. It is a plant-based version of bazaar favourite Ramly Burger, with an Impossible patty wrapped in an omelette and topped with fried onion. The burger is served with fries and coleslaw, and is available till May 31.

FEAST WITH FAMILY

PastaMania's Family Feast bundle ($60), available till May 30, is ideal for a family break fast meal. It comprises four sets of a pasta, an appetiser (such as Calamari or Honey Garlic Chicken) and a soft drink. With each order of the bundle, a pasta dish will be donated to needy Muslim families in collaboration with the non-profit Badan Agama & Pelajaran Radin Mas.

RAMADAN TAKEAWAY

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium is offering its Nasi Ambang platter ($55) till May 16. It is good for two and includes Nasi Kuning, Mutton Rendang, Sambal Longbean, Masam Manis Fish Fillet, Sotong Bakar, Ayam Goreng Kunyit and Pisang Pengat. You can collect it from Atrium Restaurant or have it delivered for $20. Order via singaporeatrium.holidayinn.com/eshop

MALAYSIA SET

Let your taste buds travel to Malaysia with Penang Culture's Best of Malaysia set ($55). Available till May 13, you will get two mains (Malacca King Prawn Seafood Cheese Beehoon and Premium Nasi Lemak) and two sides (Penang Kam Heong Clams and KL Crispy Breaded Chicken Cutlet). This set is good for four.