Makan

Food FYI

Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
May 02, 2019 06:00 am

NEW BRUNCH

Les Bouchons Rive Gauche (60 Robertson Quay, #01-02, Tel: 6733-4414) is now serving a Sunday brunch named Bouchons Riviera Brunch. Head chef Mickael Cornac has created 30 new dishes for this, such as the Riviera Wellness Bowl ($18), and Bouchons Sunday Roast ($32).

Food FYI
PHOTO: LES BOUCHONS RIVE GAUCHE

WHITE ASPARAGUS

The season for white asparagus is here and Brotzeit created a menu just for it, till June. The highlight is the huge Spargelplatte ($79), which has 400g of white asparagus in hollandaise sauce, served with black forest and gammon ham, smoked salmon, poached eggs and parsley potatoes. If that's too crazy for you, there are less intimidating options such as the pan seared barramundi in the Spargel Mit Barramundi ($32).

Food FYI
PHOTO: BROTZEIT SINGAPORE

LIMITED EDITION RED KIWI

For a limited time only, the red kiwifruit is available at $7.95 per punnet. It will be available until the supply runs out. Singapore is the only country in the world outside of New Zealand to get this for retail. The red version is softer than an average kiwifruit, and is best consumed chilled.

Food FYI
PHOTO: ZESPRI

VEGAN OPTIONS

Jade (The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6877 8911) has created a five-course vegan menu ($68 per diner) using meat replacement Omnipork. The highlight is the Braised Vegan Meat in Sesame Soy Sauce. And just because it's vegan doesn't mean it won't have that creaminess that pork fat has. The solution? Peach gum, which has nearly-there fatness.

Food FYI
PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

 

Delightful Mother's Day treats
Makan

Mum-orable Mother's Day treats

Related Stories

Weets Eats: Food with a hefty price tag at The English House

Hed Chef: Monkey Head Mushroom

Makansutra: Customers win in Tanglin 'food war'

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck