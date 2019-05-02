NEW BRUNCH

Les Bouchons Rive Gauche (60 Robertson Quay, #01-02, Tel: 6733-4414) is now serving a Sunday brunch named Bouchons Riviera Brunch. Head chef Mickael Cornac has created 30 new dishes for this, such as the Riviera Wellness Bowl ($18), and Bouchons Sunday Roast ($32).

PHOTO: LES BOUCHONS RIVE GAUCHE

WHITE ASPARAGUS

The season for white asparagus is here and Brotzeit created a menu just for it, till June. The highlight is the huge Spargelplatte ($79), which has 400g of white asparagus in hollandaise sauce, served with black forest and gammon ham, smoked salmon, poached eggs and parsley potatoes. If that's too crazy for you, there are less intimidating options such as the pan seared barramundi in the Spargel Mit Barramundi ($32).

PHOTO: BROTZEIT SINGAPORE

LIMITED EDITION RED KIWI

For a limited time only, the red kiwifruit is available at $7.95 per punnet. It will be available until the supply runs out. Singapore is the only country in the world outside of New Zealand to get this for retail. The red version is softer than an average kiwifruit, and is best consumed chilled.

PHOTO: ZESPRI

VEGAN OPTIONS

Jade (The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6877 8911) has created a five-course vegan menu ($68 per diner) using meat replacement Omnipork. The highlight is the Braised Vegan Meat in Sesame Soy Sauce. And just because it's vegan doesn't mean it won't have that creaminess that pork fat has. The solution? Peach gum, which has nearly-there fatness.