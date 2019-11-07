MERENDA NIGHTS

It is Merenda Nights at Supply & Demand Novena (Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, Tel: 6734-9588) from 4pm to 8.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays, excluding public holidays. You'll get cocktails and beer at $8 nett, paired with small bites at $8 nett as well. Dishes to try include Crunchy Pacific Shrimps, Laotian Inspired Larb and the vegetarian options of Spicy Garlic Broccoli and Gnocco Fritto.

MERENDA NIGHT

DIM SUM DELIGHTS

Min Jiang's Weekday Dim Sum Set Lunch Menu ($38 for two) is back on till Dec 13 (except eve of and public holidays). It includes steamed conpoy and scallop dumplings, stir-fried carrot cake and pork and century egg porridge.

DIM SUM DELIGHTS

NEW EATS

There are new tenants at One Raffles Place shopping mall, including SandGer by Take a Bread (#02-27). This Thai eatery combines sandwich with burger, and the pulled pork is the recommended item. Other new places to check out include Aloha Poke (#02-21) and Le Tian Tian (#02-22).

NEW EATS

WILD ABOUT WHISKY

Whisky Live Singapore returns for its 10th edition this weekend at Andaz Singapore. It is organised by La Maison du Whisky, and highlights include a Tasting Hall and Spirits Room with over 600 whisky and spirits, a Collector's Room for rare bottles and a Cocktail Terrace. Passes start from $55 and are available via www.whiskylive.sg or at the door.