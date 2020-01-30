NEW AT PLQ

Yakiniku Like officially opens its first outlet here on Feb 3 at Paya Lebar Quarter. You can get quality cuts such as karubi (beef short plate) and harami (beef skirt steak). And on Feb 3, the first 290 customers can order the Karubi Set for $2.90 instead of the usual $12.80.

KYUSHU MENU

Sun With Moon's 12th edition of its Kyushu Umaimon Fair menu is on till mid-March, with dishes such as Atsugiri Kyushu Pork Steak with Asakura Farm Negri Sauce ($25.80), Tori Tempura Yuzu Ponzu ($7.80) and Negi Mentaiko Cheese Dashi Maki ($9.80).

BLIMPIE OPENS

Blimpie, the world's first submarine sandwich chain, has opened in Singapore at Tampines Food Co (10 Tampines North Drive 4). It is also available via Foodpanda. Blimpie is halal-certified and key items include Blimpie Best (from $10.50) and Hoboken Hero (from $7.50).

TOM YUM TREAT

4Fingers has introduced a limited-edition flavour, Tom Yum Pop Crispy Chicken, in the form of Wingettes & Drumettes (from $9.45), Boneless Chicken Bites (from $9.45) and Drumsticks (from $10.45), on its own or combined with Soy Garlic or Hot Sauce. The taste is a mix of spicy, sour and salty, with popping candy crispies. Each item can be enjoyed a la carte or as part of a combo.