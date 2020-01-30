Makan

Food FYI

Food FYI
NEW AT PLQ
Food FYI
KYUSHU MENU
Food FYI
BLIMPIE OPENS
Food FYI
TOMYUMTREAT
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Jan 30, 2020 06:00 am

NEW AT PLQ

Yakiniku Like officially opens its first outlet here on Feb 3 at Paya Lebar Quarter. You can get quality cuts such as karubi (beef short plate) and harami (beef skirt steak). And on Feb 3, the first 290 customers can order the Karubi Set for $2.90 instead of the usual $12.80.

KYUSHU MENU

Sun With Moon's 12th edition of its Kyushu Umaimon Fair menu is on till mid-March, with dishes such as Atsugiri Kyushu Pork Steak with Asakura Farm Negri Sauce ($25.80), Tori Tempura Yuzu Ponzu ($7.80) and Negi Mentaiko Cheese Dashi Maki ($9.80).

BLIMPIE OPENS

Blimpie, the world's first submarine sandwich chain, has opened in Singapore at Tampines Food Co (10 Tampines North Drive 4). It is also available via Foodpanda. Blimpie is halal-certified and key items include Blimpie Best (from $10.50) and Hoboken Hero (from $7.50).

TOM YUM TREAT

4Fingers has introduced a limited-edition flavour, Tom Yum Pop Crispy Chicken, in the form of Wingettes & Drumettes (from $9.45), Boneless Chicken Bites (from $9.45) and Drumsticks (from $10.45), on its own or combined with Soy Garlic or Hot Sauce. The taste is a mix of spicy, sour and salty, with popping candy crispies. Each item can be enjoyed a la carte or as part of a combo.

Clockwise: Bouchot Mussels Ardennaise (front), Bouchot Mussels Au Roquefort (back) with fries, Truffled Porcini Croquette, Bitterballen, Escargot Tartes Flambees and Waffle BTM.
Weets Eats

When it comes to mussels, BTM is tops

Related Stories

Whip up restaurant-worthy hotpot dips

Celebrate everyone's birthday Renri with yusheng from FairPrice

Huat’s up this Chinese New Year

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck