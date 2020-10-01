Yun Nans has a new menu and new outlet at shopping mall Nex.

SG FOOD MASTERS 2020

Singapore Food Masters 2020 returns to honour local food heroes - and a chance for you to win shopping vouchers worth $100.

From now till Oct 24, vote for the 100 participating eateries categorised into four zones - North, Central, East and West - via www.sgfoodmasters.sg.

The top 10 eateries in each zone will then be judged by a panel, with three winners from each zone.

The 12 winning eateries will be announced on Nov 21.

SHAKING THINGS UP

Shake Shack has opened its latest outlet with a limited edition ShackMeister menu, popular for its burger served with a pile of crispy fried shallots on top of the patty ($10.90). You can also get the topping with flat-top dogs ($6.50) and fries with cheese sauce ($5.90). The menu is available exclusively at the new Suntec City outlet, before it goes nationwide on Oct 5. It will be available till Nov 16.

OKTOBERFEST FEAST

Oktoberfest continues at Brotzeit, even if the main event is cancelled in Germany. Till Oct 25, there is a menu of classics, deftly updated by group executive chef Lorenz Raich. Try the Cold Roast Pork ($16), and for the adventurous, the delicious Roasted Pig Liver ($26) awaits.

NEW AT YUN NANS

Yun Nans has a new menu and new outlet at shopping mall Nex. Newcomers include Crispy Duck with Dried Chillies ($15.90) and Stir Fried Yunnan Rice Noodles ($12.90) - dishes that remind us Yun Nans is one of Singapore's best Chinese chain restaurants.