GRILLED CHICKEN RETURNS

KFC's Signature Grilled Chicken ($5.90, a la carte) returns to most outlets and you can order it for takeaway or delivery. Last seen in 2018, the grilled whole quarter chicken leg is available for a limited time only.

The bundles are the best deals, and you can get the Signature Grilled Meal ($8.95) with a grilled quarter leg, one regular serving of whipped potato, coleslaw and Pepsi Black.

NEW E-SHOP

Singapore Food Shows, organiser of the largest and longest-running food and beverage consumer exhibitions in Singapore, launches its e-Shop tomorrow. It showcases over 500 products from Europe, Japan, Korea and more, and you can enjoy a premium selection of truffle products from Britain and e-Shop exclusive deals of up to 50 per cent off. Register at singaporefoodshows.com.sg to get new user promo codes.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD SHOWS

PERFECT 10/10 DEALS

Treat yourself to luxury at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, where its 10/10 offer is worth setting the alarm for.

The Epicurean Escapade vouchers (from $299) cover a room stay, meals and discounts for more meals, and are on sale from Oct 10 till 24. To buy, go to singapore.mandarinorientalshop.com

PHOTO: MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE

JAPANESE MEETS MEDITERRANEAN

Online restaurant The Island Kitchen Collective launches on Oct 10 with two menus, Wabi Sabi (Japanese classic dishes) and Mercato Gatto (Mediterranean specialities).

Highlights include bara chirashi, chirashizushi and grilled octopus. And on opening day, 10 items will go for $10.10.

Head to islandkitchencollective.sg for details.