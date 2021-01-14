ZERO CHICKEN

If you're looking to eat less meat, the new KFC Zero Chicken Burger ($6.55, or $8.65 as part of a meal) may be the answer. While it contains a vegan mycoprotein meat-free patty, the oil it is fried in may have been used to fry chicken products, and the mayonnaise contains eggs. So while it is not vegan or vegetarian, it is an option if you are looking to cut back on meat. For more information, visit www.kfc.com.sg

GUILT-FREE ICE CREAM

Indulge guiltlessly in Ekselence's Lavender with Blueberry Sauce ($12.90), sold exclusively at FairPrice Finest. This ice cream gourmet flavour lifts the mood instantly with its floral lavender notes and sweetness of blueberries, and it clocks in at 288kcal per tub.

NASI LEMAK SANDWICH

Kara Cafe & Dessert Bar (617 Bukit Timah Road, Tel: 6468-8940) has launched a breakfast menu, and the highlighted item is the Nasi Lemak Sandwich ($16), featuring crispy fried chicken with homemade sambal topped with coconut flakes, cucumber pickles and a soft-boiled egg. Breakfast is available on weekdays from 8am to 11.30am.

TO-FU OYAKO DRINK

Gong Cha has teamed up with retailer ActionCity to celebrate the 25th anniversary of collectable figurine To-Fu Oyako with a special drink called Pandan To-Fu Pudding Drink ($4.90). There is also a worldwide exclusive series of limited-edition My Firsto-Fu Bubble Tea Vinyl Figures for redemption, available at ActionCity's Designer Toys themed cafe AC.Kafe (Jewel Changi Airport, Tel: 8190-3070).