Food FYI
THE KFC GUARANTEE
Fresh, tender, juicy and good - that is the promise KFC Singapore makes about its fried chicken. If you disagree, you will get a one-for-one exchange, thanks to its Guarantee Campaign. If you are dining in, head to the counter with your Original Recipe or Hot & Crispy Chicken, and fill up an online form (via QR code) to exchange for a new one. For takeaways, return to the same store on the day of purchase with your receipt and the uneaten/partially eaten chicken.
MIKKELLER RETURNS
Craft beer brand Mikkeller returns to Singapore in partnership with SST Trading. Its new outlet is at #02-058 (Green Zone), Chinatown Complex Food Centre. There are 10 beers on tap, such as Vesterbro Wit ($13) and Spontan Peach ($26), and a curated list of packaged beers from international and local breweries. The bonus? There is a lot of hawker food to accompany the beer.
NEW AT STAR VISTA
Michelin Bib Gourmand-endorsed eatery Chen's Mapo Tofu has opened at Star Vista (#02-08) with signature dishes such as the mapo tofu ($11.80) and dan dan mien ($11.80), alongside new items like the shishito pepper fish soup ($16.80) and kurozu buta don ($15.30). After 3pm, you'll find a bar menu with spicy side dishes.
VEGAN TREATS
Virtual vegan restaurant Vegamama will give vegans who miss their dim sum an alternative, offering classics such as siew mai ($5.30) and satay ($9.30). These come as a la carte choices or in sets, and you can order them via GrabFood or Foodpanda.
