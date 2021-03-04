MCGRIDDLES MADNESS

From today, McDonald's McGriddles returns all day for a limited time. You can have it the original way (from $4.50) or with egg (Sausage McGriddles with Egg, from $5.40) - both are perfect for both breakfast or dinner. There's also the McGriddles Feast (from $7.50) comprising the Sausage McGriddles with Egg, Chocolate Pie, French Fries and Coke Original Taste Less Sugar. You will also get McGriddles Stickers that come with every purchase of the McGriddles Feast.

FREE WRAP

From 7am on Monday, 7-Eleven will be giving away a 7-Select Scrambled Tamago with Chicken Ham Wrap at 20 stores to the first 100 customers at each store. Outlets include The Metropolis, UE Square, Marina One The Heart and Icon Village. Head to 7-Eleven's Facebook page for the full list.

TONITO REOPENS

After a six-month hiatus, Latin American restaurant Tonito has reopened at Changi Jewel Airport (Tel: 6904-3975). It is now under new management - Singapore-based lifestyle and hospitality group 1855 F&B. Tonito's mainstays include tacos, quesadillas and burritos, and cocktails such as pisco sour, chilcano and pina colada.

NO PORK NO LARD

Donburi no Tatsujin, which does not use park or lard, is now at the Food Loft coffee shop (Block 721 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8).

You can choose a protein for your donburi (such as signature wagyu flank, signature beef chuck tender and mentai salmon), and add on from there. Prices for the mix-and-match menu range between $8 and $17, while the a la carte menu prices range between $1 and $7.