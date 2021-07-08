HOKKAIDO RAMEN

The Keisuke Group has opened its first Hokkaido speciality ramen concept Sapporo Misono (#02-15 Millenia Walk, Tel: 6254-7619). Highlights include the Hokkaido Sapporo Scorched Shoyu Ramen ($11.90, with aged Sapporo noodles for extra chewiness and grated ginger for subtle heat), Hokkaido Sapporo Spicy Miso Ramen ($13.90, with a combination of Gochujang, local chilli paste and chilli padi in the broth) and Kani Ikura Meshi ($20.90, rice bowl with crab meat and salmon roe).

OYSTER FESTIVAL

Restaurant and seafood retailer Greenwood Fish Market celebrates the 9th World Oyster Festival this month with 26 types of live oysters - available till July 31. The best way to enjoy them is to order tasting platters ($99.95) with eight pairs of oysters selected by the chef. You can get this for dine-in or delivery via www.greenwoodfishmarket.com

GRAM EXCLUSIVE

Osaka's Gram Cafe & Pancakes opens its second outlet at Waterway Point (#01-64) on Monday with an outlet-exclusive item - Gram x Hershey's Premium Chocolate Lava Pancakes ($20.90) with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and topped with Hershey's Kisses. If you order this between Monday and July 18, pay just 10 cents for a Passionfruit Fizz or Strawberry Fizz.

FREE COFFEE

Are you fully vaccinated? If so, Flash Coffee wants to buy you a cup of coffee. Show your vaccination record to get a promo code to redeem for the drink through its mobile app. You can find Flash Coffee in malls such as Changi City Point, One Raffles Place and Oxley Tower.