FOOD FEST RETURNS

The Singapore Food Festival is back from Aug 27 to Sept 12, and its menu of both free and paid masterclasses and special events are now open. Free activities include a cooking class by Kotuwa's chef-owner Rishi Naleendra on how to prepare Devilled Prawn Curry, and a virtual food tour of Tiong Bahru. Paid experiences include the Trishaw Uncle Clarke Quay Route with Durian Edition Picnic Set, and the Ang Ku Kueh Workshop by Ji Xiang Ang Ku Kueh. Go to www.singaporefoodfestival.sg for a full list of activities.

CASTELLA CRAZE

From tomorrow, Fukusaya Castella - a brand from Kyushu, Japan, with almost 400 years of history of selling only one product - will be available at Isetan Scotts Supermarket at $25.90 for a box of 10 slices of the traditional Japanese confectionery. The first 100 people to buy it will also receive a SJ55 hand sanitiser.

BIRTHDAY PRETZELS

Auntie Anne's celebrates its 25th anniversary with the birthday pretzel nuggets, available till Oct 10 (from $10.30). It is coated with semi-sweet chocolate sauce, and you can add rainbow sprinkles or coconut flakes. The Celebration Set ($25) is great value too. It comes with birthday pretzel nuggets, the top three pretzels, a cheese dog, chocolate almond bites, a pretzel plushie and a collectible tote bag. You can also order from auntieannesg.com

LAGER LOVE

Singapore-based alcohol and spirits beverage company House of Amber Nectar has a new product - Amber Nectar Lager ($3.70), with an enhancer, available online via Shopee, Lazada and Qoo10, or its website store.ambernectar.com.sg. You can drink it on its own or add the mango passionfruit enhancer for a new experience.